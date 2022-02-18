newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man wanted for multiple acts of domestic violence was pursued down the streets of Armidale by uniformed police on Tuesday afternoon. At about 2.20pm on February 15, police went to an address in Soloman Avenue in Armidale to arrest a 33-year-old local man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. The man ran out of the home and was pursued on foot by local uniformed police, detectives and members of the region's domestic violence high-risk offender team. Shortly afterwards, he was apprehended on Rusden Street and taken to Armidale Police Station, where he was charged in relation to multiple domestic violence offences. Read also: The man appeared in Armidale Court on Wednesday and was refused bail until his court appearance next week. New England Crime Manager Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said domestic violence is a burden on every community. "We have zero tolerance for it, and when we get reports of domestic violence, we support the victims and take action against the perpetrators," he said. "This man was someone that had been wanted for some time, and he was aware he was wanted, and we have been in the community knocking on doors daily." DI Chapman said the man had been on the run since the end of last year and police allege his violence continued towards the same victim during that time. "We get our regional high-risk offender team to assist us as that is another resource we have," DI Chapman said. "They came to Armidale, and we achieved good results. A full pursuit around town in the early afternoon got a few looks, but it is always a good result when you get the handcuffs on." According to DI Chapman, the wanted and warrant offenders list is reviewed daily. "Then we task all police, not only uniformed police, but plainclothes detectives as well," he said. "There is no expiration date, and we will keep on knocking on doors and looking for people until we find them. "This gentleman appeared to remain local for a period of time, and then we finally got him - we may not get them on the day of the crime, but we will get them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

