A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after he was ejected from a rolling car south east of Armidale on Tuesday afternoon. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to attend the incident by the New South Wales Ambulance following reports of a single vehicle rollover. Local Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Services attended the scene and commenced treatment of the child, and two other occupants of the vehicle, prior to the arrival of the rescue service and critical care medical team. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter team was told the vehicle had rolled multiple times ejecting the boy from the vehicle causing him serious injuries. The young boy was treated and stabilised by the regional rescue service's critical care medical team and then flown directly to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital for further assessment and observation. The two remaining occupants were treated by paramedics for minor injuries before being road transported to Armidale Hospital for observation. More to come Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

