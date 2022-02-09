newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Amber Leitner from Armidale Secondary College has been selected to have her artwork exhibited in the 39th annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase. Miss Leitner is one of 43 budding young artists from across NSW to have been recognised for outstanding achievement in the art-making component of their Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination in Visual Arts for 2021. Her work was selected from 8440 works submitted for the 2021 HSC. Titled 'Dear Dad' Miss Leitner's piece features a series of detailed drawings depicting various portraits of people and birds in montage. Read also: "My major work explores the distinct experiences and emotions relating to the memory of my father, and subsequently the disconnect I sometimes feel from my paternal German heritage," Miss Leitner said. "My main inspiration was the knowledge he taught me; my passion for the Arts, languages, and the flora, fauna and landscapes of Germany and Australia. "My representation of my father as his favourite bird, the Crested Pigeon, travels between the works; a depiction of his cultural maturation from his childhood in Hamburg to his later life in Armidale." Miss Leitner said she carefully considered the use of collage, colour, and subject matter in her drawings, hoping to create a visually and emotionally complex series of works. "I'm extremely humbled by the support I've received from my peers, and I can't wait to delve deep into the art world and all it's opportunities this coming year," she said. Displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW, the 2022 ARTEXPRESS Exhibit features bodies of work by students across regional and metropolitan NSW. HSC exam markers nominate works that are deemed excellent examples suitable for exhibition, with this year's student works addressing the impact of the global pandemic on their lives, exploring ideas of the interior self and resilience, emergence and optimism, the environment and still like interiors. NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson said that students should not only be proud of their artistic achievements, but for the resilience shown in a year like no other. "The artworks produced by NSW students that are featured in the annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase are always incredible, but this year their talent and dedication is on full display," Ms Harrisson said. "It was a challenging year for the graduating class of 2021, but their positivity and perseverance has been nothing short of exceptional. "It's so pleasing to see the students' ability to adapt and still produce such amazing work, and to have their hard work rewarded by being selected to participate in ARTEXPRESS." ARTEXPRESS is a partnership between the NSW Department of Education, Arts Unit and the NSW Education Standards Authority and is on display at the Art Gallery of NSW from February 3 to April 25. The exhibition will then be displayed at the Bank Art Museum in Moree. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/d936ea2e-b0b2-4245-9934-88a34b6d1cd2.jpg/r0_465_2424_1835_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg