latest-news, Tulong road armidale, Equestrian prperty, arena, stables

Property of the week 103 Tulong Road, Armidale 4 beds | 3 baths | 8 cars PRICE: $700,000 - $770,000 Located only a short drive from the CBD of Armidale is this is a private sanctuary offering five clean and fertile acres. The spacious brick and tile home features three bedrooms and updated bathroom plus a fully self-contained one bedroom flat ideal for either family or short term accommodation. The property is well set up with ample sheds and a three car garage and carport. The property also features a full size dressage arena, round yard and two stables making this perfect for the horse enthusiast. The home is kept warm with a large wood fire with a heat transfer plus reverse cycle air conditioning and there is a large solar hot water system. The acreage is set up into five paddocks including the house yard and it has two dams. The established gardens include an orchard, vegetable garden and chook run all ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy. AGENCY: Armidale Town & Country AGENT: Jeremy Creagan PHONE: 0401 508 801 INSPECT: By appointment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/f81ad70d-7442-421b-b0c0-7a7d33b247b8.jpg/r0_107_800_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg