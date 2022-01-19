latest-news, Armidale, real estate, 33 chestnut avenue

HOUSE OF THE WEEK 33 Chestnut Avenue, Armidale 3 beds |1 bath | 2 cars PRICE: $320,000 - $350,000 Live amongst established gardens and glorious birdlife with this classic brick home. Perched on a generous 2118m2 block and in a prime North Armidale location, you can either enjoy it as is or explore the renovation potential and create a home to love for generations to come. With three bedrooms on offer, two feature built-in robes. There's also a bathroom with separate toilet, while the lounge room is warmed and cooled via a reverse cycle air-conditioning unit and a wood fire to keep you cosy in winter. You can also take advantage of the lovely leafy outlook from the undercover entertaining area. The property is situated close to Ben Venue Public School and PLC, Mount View Butchery and Goodlife Pharmacy. It is also just a short two kilometre drive from all the amenities that Armidale has to offer. AGENCY: Professionals Armidale AGENT: Kyle Garrahy CONTACT: 0431 224 412 INSPECT: By appointment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/c1cff2a1-9396-4bc0-8d88-5cc9d6a5a984.jpg/r9_206_3951_2434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg