newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A railway northwards is an essential, especially if Armidale is to grow. A trail is a luxury for a select few. Once we have taken over the old rail track we will never get the land back and how short sighted is that? HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/STpQM5Vvsbti6rb6q4bNft/d7fd84c3-1e3f-4e5b-90d2-feb0e752105c.jpg/r7_6_3328_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg