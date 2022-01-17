newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The St Vincent de Paul Society is asking the community to follow some easy rules when donating to help its Vinnies Shops deal with a high volume of donations being experienced at the moment. The Society is grateful for all donations received which helps to fund its work in communities supporting people experiencing disadvantage and poverty. "I want to thank everyone who donates clothes for sale at Vinnies Shops, " Vinnies North West Regional Retail Manager, David Powter said. "They help us fund the efforts of our services and members so they can assist people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and other forms of disadvantage. "If you want to make a donation and see a bin that is full or a Vinnies Shop that is closed, please hold onto your donations for a little bit longer. "We are clearing the bins as fast as we can and our Vinnies Shops are open most days." Read also: The best way you can guarantee that your donations will be used is if you place them in a donation bin or donate them inside a Vinnies Shop. "Leaving clothes outside of a bin or Vinnies Shop can mean they are exposed to the elements and get damaged," Mr Powter said. "The general rule for donations is that we need quality clothes that aren't stained or damaged. "If you'd give it to a friend, your donated clothing will find a second life at Vinnies." And if you want to make it easier on people who process donations, packing clothes into manageable bags helps a lot. "For non-clothing donations and furniture, we ask that you please bring them to a Vinnies Shop, but pick-up for furniture is also sometimes available," Mr Powter said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/fdf6ba15-1ddd-49d4-a4f6-47edf5ebdcea.jpg/r2_0_3837_2167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg