Armidale and District Cricket Association's season is back into the swing of things after a short Christmas break. The association made up for washed out rounds leading into the new year. The second round of the Twenty20 competition was conducted on Saturday with Ex-Services beating Armidale City UNE and Easts defeating Hillgrove. For Servies, Gareth Swardt top-scored with 63 not out, including five fours and two sixes, in his side's total of 4-141. He was backed up by Scott Brennan with 54. In reply, City could only muster 5-98 from their 20 overs. SEE ALSO: At the Sportsground, Hillgrove batted first to finish with 5-112 from their 20 overs. In the run chase, Ian Ranger hit the ball around the park with two fours and three sixes on his way to 47 not out. Jake Davies also found the boundary on multiple occasions with five fours and a six as their side chased the runs down with just under three overs to spare. After the Spring Games was called off last October due to COVID, the association have opted to host their part of the event. An over 50s carnival will be run from Sunday to Tuesday with 12 teams from across the state taking part. There will be a City versus Country game on Sunday at the Sportsground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/00288216-d9e9-4b34-b1cd-e6ecf115a844.jpg/r0_88_960_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg