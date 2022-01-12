latest-news,

HOUSE OF THE WEEK 14A & 14B Ash Tree Drive, Armidale 6 beds | 4 beds| 2 cars $800,000 DOUBLE your income with two townhouses situated in an elevated position on popular North Hill. Both have three bedrooms all with built in robes and a main bedroom with ensuite. Other features include spacious and modern kitchens with large open plan living/ dining areas. The townhouses also feature gas heating for the cooler months and sliding doors out to a timber deck that connects you with nature and fantastic views. They also come with single lock-up garages and massive under storage areas that could also be used as covered entertaining. The two downstairs areas would be large enough for further development, subject to council approval. Armidale currently has a rental shortage, combining this with the perfect location on leafy Ash Tree Drive, you would not have any trouble leasing these out, according to the selling agent. Both townhouses are under a single title and collecting a weekly rental return of $620 a week. AGENCY: Uphill & Schaefer Real Estate AGENT: Julie Schaefer CONTACT: 0408 200 668 OPEN: By appoinment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/4f1794fc-9a07-4f35-911c-446cb611bd0d.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg