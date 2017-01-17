Squirts Swim School has been forced to teach their classes in a backyard pool after the Armidale Hospital ...
Stand for local man
Three lucky to escape after house fire | Photos
Cup draws crowd from across the country | Gallery & Videos
The annual Glen Innes Cup race meet on Saturday drew crowds from across Australia.
Market stalls and food gazebo boast very best in local produce
The 31st Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival is set to be massive.
Time to face the music
Feet will be tapping at the 31st Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival with a huge lineup of musical ...
Ex-Duval student lives with glass half full
Meals on Wheels takes off
Bunnings BBQ to support bushfire brigade
Cricket on a roll with council grant
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
PHOTOS | Mark Langley Clinic in Armidale
Cricket on a roll with council grant
Sides line up for annual Bash
Armidale's Twenty20 competition returns to the Sportsground for another year.
Mountain Biking
Sides suit up for decider
Baa Baas secure first victory
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Events calendar: What’s on in New England and North West NSW
Event times and details from around the region.
Bunnings BBQ to support bushfire brigade
Stormy German beginnings
Grafton: Sunday, March 15 1868. Bishop William Collinson Sawyer was returning home by boat with his second son ...
Sunshine on a cloudy day
There is a period of life when you lose touch with the lessons of childhood and it often ...
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
Explaining moving pictures
We are having such a hot summer and I am sure that many of our Armidale children are ...
Bring your resolutions to life in 2017
Don’t worry, I’ve got your back! If you set a new year’s resolution and if you have already ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Sunshine on a cloudy day
There is a period of life when you lose touch with the lessons of childhood and it often ...
Explaining moving pictures
We are having such a hot summer and I am sure that many of our Armidale children are ...
Volunteers feel brunt of heartless dumpers
Salvation Army removes Armidale donation bins.
Letters to the editor
Charisma could be the key
Many individuals make new year’s resolutions to lose weight, stop smoking, or cease binge drinking. Not me. I ...
Disturbing trends for 2017
I suspect 2017 is going to be a very interesting year, and I am afraid that by interesting ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?