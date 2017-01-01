Police have broken up another brawl at the Armidale's Creeklands New Year's Eve party.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Brawl erupts at city’s New Year’s Eve party
Police have broken up a brawl at the Armidale's Creeklands New Year's Eve party.
COMMENT | 2016, what the heck happened?
It wasn't exactly terrible, but a lot went wrong in 2016 and we're not sure why.
Police crack down on boat safety
Police also setting their sights on our local waterways to ensure we stay safe.
Armidale’s pyro priest lights-up the sky
Wild dog den found on cattle property
Video: Cattle farmer David Donnelly, “Glendon”, Glen Innes, got the surprise of his life when he discovered a ...
Diving in to beat the heat
Armidale’s shield team ready to bowl
The five most-read new stories from Armidale in 2016
These were the most-read 2016 news stories in Armidale.
New airport development pays tribute
Latest News
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Armidale’s shield team ready to bowl
Christmas Gift for Faulkner
Mitch Faulkner had plenty of Christmas cheer at the paceway track.
Boxing program to build strong values
Murray to represent region
Armidale Parkrun founder Dale Murray has moved up a step in the Parkrun world.
Beyond Blue cricket charity clash a smash
The first Armidale District Cricket Beyond Blue charity day was hailed a success.
Funding boost for local league
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Top Stories
Community
Events calendar: What’s on in New England and North West NSW
Event times and details from around the region.
What’s on
A fresh take on locally grown produce
Greyhound Gracie finds her new home in Uralla
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Features
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
COMMENT | 2016, what the heck happened?
It wasn't exactly terrible, but a lot went wrong in 2016 and we're not sure why.
What did you think of 2016?
How to make a New Year’s resolution stick (as explained by cat gifs)
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.