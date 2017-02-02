Two men are behind bars after a police car was rammed, but officers have also made another discovery.
Local News
Tower met with good reception
Citizen of year named
Guyra Citizen of the Year returns to full-time work as a nurse in Armidale after MS battle.
TAS hits new highs
Heating up for charity golf game
The Uralla Fire Brigade are holding a charity golf tournament this Sunday in a bid to raise funds ...
Play School’s Benita Collings urges support for Youth Insearch
Champion tells of life in charity
Two in custody, Trio on run after wild cop chases | Gallery
Progress sets in at Armidale Hospital
Progress continues for the $60 million Armidale Hospital redevelopment.
Local girl hits the big time
Local girl recognised for her achievements on the stage.
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Local Sport
FFA Cup ties set
Region's clubs now know rivals as Australia's top soccer knockout competition nears
Fast 4 Tennis to be a hit
Netball registration fast approaching
Robb calling for coaches
Stepping back onto the pitch
Elks and Ghosts combine
Glen Innes and Guyra set to merge.
National
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Community
Events calendar: What’s on in New England and North West NSW
Event times and details from around the region.
City band drums up
Sarah part of quest to be festival queen
Country Music Festival Queen Quest final winners
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
New life breathed into council merger fire
Will fresh protests shift the governments stance on council mergers.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Uncovering your motto
When my children were young, I created family mottos for us, mostly to amuse myself.
Planning the final farewell
The Bible says, “Death is the destiny of all people and the living should take this to heart”.
Early learning sows the seeds
Do you secretly (secretly perhaps because in the education city of Armidale you are aware that voicing such ...
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?