Guyra-based MLC doesn't believe council amalgamations have caused fractures in NSW coalition.
Grow jobs: key demand
Council's master plan includes lots of listening to the community. So have your say.
UPDATE | Freak storm hits Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival | PHOTOS & VIDEOS
Strong winds lashed the Lamb and Potato Festival on Friday afternoon as a "tornado" hit the Guyra.
Brigade’s hot property
Plans to fast-track a new Rural Fire Service base in Glen Innes are in motion.
Staff member messaged students: trial
The trial of New England school staff member charged with sexually abusing students has begun.
Services save lives in fake accident
Baird has ‘more to give’
Student beats the odds in $10,000 lotto
Council’s vision splendid – or is it?
Will council's draft vision for the next decade get wide community endorsement. It's up to you.
Showgirl makes a comeback
The best of Tamworth Country Music Festival | DAY 3, PHOTOS
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
PHOTOS | Walcha Golden Gate Campdraft
The Walcha Golden Gate Campdraft is back for another year.
Blues brothers take to the city
Narwan bid for G19 return
Rugby star lends a hand
State selection for star of the netball court
PHOTOS | Club rides to the top
Women's March reaches one of the most remote places on earth - Antarctica
More used to marching penguins, it was a different kind of movement that swept across one of the ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Events calendar: What’s on in New England and North West NSW
Event times and details from around the region.
Bunnings BBQ to support bushfire brigade
Country takes over city
Every January, Tamworth transforms into a hive of activity over 10 days during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Mel set for a big festival
Melanie Dyer kicked off her biggest Tamworth Country Music Festival yet when she took to the stage at ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
MacDonald’s praise for a departing premier
WHEN was the last time a NSW Premier served a full term?
Letters to the editor
When I read that Cr Ledger from Uralla didn't want APVMA to come to Armidale, I at first ...
Sunshine on a cloudy day
There is a period of life when you lose touch with the lessons of childhood and it often ...
Explaining moving pictures
We are having such a hot summer and I am sure that many of our Armidale children are ...
Volunteers feel brunt of heartless dumpers
Salvation Army removes Armidale donation bins.
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...