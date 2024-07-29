Children across the district figure out how to have fun with numbers

HOW much would Alice be paid for delivering 400 pamphlets if she were paid 6c per pamphlet?
This is just one of dozens of brainteasers put to New England schoolchildren in an annual mathematics competition.
On Monday, July 29 year 5 and 6 classrooms across the district will transform into vibrant maths hubs as part of the Newcastle Permanent primary school mathematics competition.
Among last year's New England region winners were Riley Woodward from Holy Trinity School, Yassin Ghonemi from Calrossy Anglican School, Subha Naomi Hoque from Armidale City Public School and Kavin Mongar from St Mary's Primary School.
This year heralds the arrival of a new director, Zak Nicholls, poised to bring fresh enthusiasm to the renowned event.
"It's an honour to take on the stewardship of this long-standing competition," Mr Nicholls said.
"As a kid, I participated in maths competitions myself, and it ignited my passion for the subject, even if I didn't solve every problem perfectly back then.
"Maths is fascinating because it's a part of everything we do. This year, our questionnaire is taking a leap into the world of modern, real-life mathematics. Careers in engineering and advanced technology fields are on the rise, and a strong foundation in mathematics is an excellent starting point for budding young minds.
"Most importantly, the Newcastle Permanent mathematics competition is all about giving it a go, even if you don't get all the questions right.
"My favourite thing about being a maths tutor is witnessing that 'lightbulb' moment when students grasp a concept. So for primary school kids, this competition is about learning, improving and hopefully having a few of those lightbulb moments."
With 45 minutes on the clock, pupils will tackle 35 challenging questions. The problems, inspired by real-life scenarios such as measuring ingredients for a recipe or balancing a household budget, ensure practical maths skills are in play.
In keeping with tradition, the competition remains steadfast in its rules - no calculators and no rulers.
Newcastle Permanent's chief distribution officer, Paul Juergens, said the competition was a family tradition, with parents and even grandparents having taken part.
"Maths is integral to everyday life, from balancing a budget to time management," Mr Juergens said.
"For more than 40 years, this event has been a platform for young minds to excel and find joy in mathematics.
"The problem-solving skills they develop here will serve them well in all areas of life - and we look forward to seeing the impact of this initiative continue for generations to come."
The competition is one of Australia's largest and longest-running primary school mathematics contest.
Since the competition began in 1981, it has seen more than half a million participants.
A range of awards and prizes are given to winners and high performing students and schools across the state.
So how much would Alice be paid? The answer is $24.
