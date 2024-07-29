Reduced aviation fees at airport take off

AVIATION landing and airport parking fees at Armidale Regional Airport have been reduced to encourage general aviation users and visitors to the region.
"By reducing landing and aircraft parking fees, we're making our regional airport more attractive to aviation users, which will increase traffic and stimulate local economic growth," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Lower fees will encourage more people flying into our region, bringing in tourists who hopefully stay longer in our beautiful city."
Light aircraft landing fees at the airport have been reduced from $17 to $10 and light aircraft grass parking fees have been reduced from $34 to $10.
Armidale Regional Airport manager Angela Garvey said the fee reductions were significant considering Armidale Regional Airport was a security controlled airport.
"We want to promote the New England Region as a wonderful destination for a weekend or week-long stay and reducing aviation landing and parking fees is a great way to encourage aviation users to fly into Armidale and stay here longer," Ms Garvey said.
