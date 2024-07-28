New England athletes on top of the world at NSW Cross country championships

Students from New England schools have performed exceptionally well at the 2024 NSW cross-country championships held in Sydney at the International Equestrian Centre.
On the eve of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Mack Oxley from Armidale City Public won gold in primary division 3000m 12/13 years boys, Kayden Elliot from Glen Innes High won silver across all Schools 17 years 6000m and a CHS gold medal, while Bella Griffin from Macintyre High won a bronze medal for all Schools and CHS in 15-16 girls Multiclass 3000m.
The top six places in each age division will go on to represent the state team in Nationals (School Sport Australia Cross Country championships) to be held in Yarra Glen (Vic) from August 20-23 2024.
Primary team manager Rebecca Dowe said Mack ran the race of his life.
"Mack backed up an incredible performance from regional championships in Coolah where he placed first there in June," Ms Dowe said.
"I can imagine that he will be highly competitive in his age group in Victoria. To be able to go down to Sydney and compete and place is a massive achievement."
Secondary team manager Greg Allen was equally full of praise for the North West teams.
"North West had a particularly strong showing this year so congratulations to all students who made it as far as they did and performed so well," Mr Allen said.
"This is the second year in a row that Bella has made the state team so congratulations to her. They take three girls in her age group, she won bronze at Sydney in the 15-16 division, and last year she raced in the 12-14 division and received a gold medal.
"Kayden came away with a gold medal for combined high schools and a silver medal for NSW all schools. He was unlucky last year and only just missed out on a place in the NSW team, but this year he absolutely smashed it so well done to Kayden."
Mr Allen said it's heart-warming to see students from regional areas competing so well against metro students who often have the benefits of personal or team trainers as well as next-level training facilities.
"The team from Glen Innes High School always competes well, they train well together and are a tight-knit bunch. We have representation at a national level, from Armidale and also Inverell which is great to see."
The NSW All Schools team will include:
12/13 years up to the fastest seven (7) times from the 12 and 13 years age divisions
14/15 years up to the fastest eight (8) times from the 14 and 15 years age divisions
16/17 years up to the fastest eight (8) times from the 16 and 17 years age divisions
18/19 years up to the fastest six (6) times from the 18+ years age division
Two (2) more athletes may be selected at the discretion of the state selectors to make a team size of sixty (60).
NSW is also able to enter three (3) athletes in each age/gender division in each of the following multi-class age/gender divisions: 12-14 years; 15/16 years; and 17/19 years.
