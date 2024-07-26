Understanding cryptocurrency: BTC to AUD and beyond

This is branded content.
Cryptocurrency is the new normal. It has completely revolutionised the way we exchange transactions. Not only is it reshaping the way we think about finance and investment, but also transforming business as a whole.
Bitcoin (BTC) - the original cryptocurrency - remains the most famous and sought-after digital coin. Whether you are looking to convert your BTC to AUD or not, Australians and investors alike must understand the power that this coin has over the wider economic landscape.
The original BTC was created in 2009 by an individual (or a group of individuals) using the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto." It quickly became the most convenient and popular mode to operate at an international level, all while distancing itself from a third-party like banks or other financial institutions.
Over the past ten years, Bitcoin pricing has fallen as well as risen, and some have become believers, while some have chosen to stick to their skepticism.
The process is simple. All you need to do is create an account and go through the trading option to convert your BTC to AUD. Tools such as advanced blockchain and currency-free technology mean this transaction is cheaper and has more value than literally any other type of exchange.
Bitcoin has begun to show the world how global currency exchange and the wider global economy could work. With the threat of global banking and so many people in the world using USD to convert money into local currencies, many people live on less than $2 a day.
Something such as Bitcoin is available to all individuals, with the ability to be coded into any system or computer, which means that global currency exchange simply wouldn't exist as it does now. Furthermore, Bitcoin has become an additional valuable asset class for portfolio diversification.
Recently, Binance hit a new milestone by reaching 200 million users globally. This achievement reflects the crypto sector's drive towards increasing mainstream appeal and interest in people from all walks of life. In its acknowledgement of the achievement, Binance launched a promotion that honours its commitment to giving back to its users and building platforms that create value.
Binance has earned its position as a leading exchange platform through a history of solid products, innovation, and customer-focused security efforts. Its abilities to adapt and align with market conditions and regulations have validated its established reputation. This is why many Australians use Binance to manage their digital assets investments and to convert crypto, such as BTC, to AUD.
Australia In 2017 the Australian government took a very progressive attitude to Bitcoin when it declared that it was legal and a form of property subject to Capital Gains Tax (CGT). The Federal Treasury announced it wants to regulate Bitcoin exchanges by requiring them to follow anti-money laundering ( AML) laws.
The recent crypto boom led to increased efforts to create better regulations to protect consumers and the financial system. In Australia, this space is regulated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), with oversight of exchanges offering crypto-to-fiat services ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) laws.
Exchanges such as Binance are required to register with AUSTRAC, conduct KYC (Know Your Customer) checks, and audit reports of suspicious activities. The motive behind these measures is to reduce the risk of criminal activities while also offering a safe and secure trading environment that is transparent. Someone looking to convert BTC to AUD has more alternatives and peace of mind knowing that these measures are executed.
The future of Bitcoin and crypto is exciting, with technology developments and funds from major investors. The Lightning Network, for example, is going to blow people away. High-speed Bitcoin payments will mean you can execute a transaction faster than pouring a flat white.
But it's not just about decentralised money. Businesses are starting to catch onto the ways blockchain can be used. The world will soon run on blockchain in the way we've come to live on caffeine - more efficiency and double the output, thanks to a distributed ledger.
Financial services have already begun to come around, albeit slowly. We're seeing bigger institutions testing ways to add digital currencies to their offerings. Investment funds, payment solutions. The more people have a reason to get a wallet, the more people have a reason to have trust.
Whether you're a small fry with a couple of bucks in Bitcoin or a bigger fish looking to make a move, keeping your eye on the prize (market trends, regulations, tech moves) is important.
Services like Binance are set up to help you get your head around a world that's only set to accelerate. In buying crypto or finding out about that, this, and whatever investment, keeping tabs is how you stay above board in a digital era.
