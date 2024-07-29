Rap duo T Breezy & Walkerboy to perform in shows across the region

Born and raised in South Inverell, Gamilaraay artists T Breezy & Walkerboy are touring in August and will play shows in Inverell and Armidale.
The rappers, promoting their recent mix tape 'Souths Most Wanted' will be playing at Mad Proppa Deadly in Armidale on August 16 and at The Royal Hotel Motel in Inverell on August 17.
T Breezy & Walkerboy shot the music video for the mix tape's lead single, 'What Do' in Inverell featuring scenes of rural life with friends, family, and community.
This is their first-ever tour, signifying a landmark moment in their careers, and tells the story of how the brothers have carved their own path from rural NSW to the city to make it as artists.
Breezy & Walkerboy inspired the establishment of the label 'Trackwork' in 2019 through their work together, from Breezy's trail-blazing debut EP '2360', and a slew of singles & collaborations with Walkerboy.
"Souths Most Wanted" is a vibrant showcase of the two rappers' dexterity, where throughout the brothers nod to the dynamic duos that have followed in rap's history.
Armed with their successful balance of hope and aggression fuelled by the experiences of the postcode that raised them, the mixtape buoys with didactic interludes and highlights Inverell's scenescapes amongst high-energy percussion and free-flowing bars.
The artists have performed together extensively throughout the country, including 'Barrabuwari' at Sydney Opera House, Dark Mofo (Hobart), Soft Centre & an explosive performance at Naarm's Miscellania for Trackwork x Mutations event with Ugandan rapper MC Yallah.
