Big opportunities beckon for sportspeople

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has a long list of athletes who have made it to the top level and undoubtedly their coaches have helped along the way.
Now the Academy is asking for coaches and support personnel from the New England region to put their hands up to be influences on the next crop of young athletes.
The Academy's chief executive officer Shona Eichorn said it is not only a great way to be part of an athlete's career but a great way to develop their own skills along the way.
"We're looking for passionate individuals to fill key roles in our sports programs," Eichorn said.
"Build your coaching and professional skills while making a difference to the development of talented young athletes
"NIAS plays a crucial role in the community, providing opportunities for emerging athletes to reach their full potential and make a positive impact both on and off the field."
There are opportunities in all sports - soccer, basketball, future stars, golf, hockey, mountain biking, netball, para-sports, rugby league and triathlon.
The positions available are head coach, manager, assistant coach, trainee coach and sports trainer and appointments are for one year, with an option to extend.
They are voluntary but there's an honorarium arrangement available to offset related expenses.
Applications are available through nias.org.au and will be reviewed by board members, Eichorn and a representative from each sport.
The Academy was established in 1992 and is one of 11 regional academies.
Since then more than 4000 athletes and 400 coaches and managers have been a part of the NIAS community and benefitted from their participation.
