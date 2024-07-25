Eight tries against the previously unbeaten ladder leaders

Robb College have done what no other side has done in the 2024 New England Rugby Union season.
They beat the Armidale Blues.
The Blues were undefeated in first grade heading into the round 12 clash on Saturday but Robb put an end to their run.
And they put a score on too with eight tries posted in a 53-26 victory.
But, in an ominous warning to the rest of the competition, Robb assistant coach David McCathie insists they still have plenty of work to do.
"There's still a few things we are not doing as well as we like so we just have to make sure we get these things out of our game heading into the finals series," he said.
"Really big improvement and a lot of good things came out of Saturday's game.
"On the other hand, our discipline wasn't great.
"We gave the Blues a lot of easy field position and that is something we have really got to work on.
"We can't be giving good sides free rides down the park."
McCathie said the Blues were strong in the early stages and it wasn't until an intercept try that things really broke open.
Their forwards increased their intensity which set things in motion for the remainder of the clash.
The improvement this year from the student side has been immense.
Their previous encounter against the Blues saw them give up a half-time lead and lose the game.
Then against Walcha in round 10, Robb was the far better side.
But discipline cost them with Walcha slotting penalty goals to take a 13-12 victory.
McCathie said they learned a lot from those clashes and things are beginning to click.
"We wanted to make sure we didn't go to sleep," he said.
"A lot of talk about applying ourselves and showing intent for the whole 80."
The last few seasons have undoubtedly been tough for Robb College with young players coming through the ranks.
This year they are more settled with their combinations and the addition of experienced players in coach and former Country Cockatoo Pat Keen as well as Sione Kamato has bolstered the squad.
"There's a lot of confidence in the group," McCathie said.
"There's guys who have been there for three or four years now and the addition of a few older heads to settle things down."
Saturday's clash between Robb and the Blues was also an important one.
The Blues hosted their annual fundraiser for Soldier On.
"Robb is always really thrilled the Blues make us their partner for that game," McCathie said.
"It was a great day.
"Robb have a lot of respect for the day and the fact we are asked to participate in it. We love going to it and love turning up."
Robb will be out to prove their mettle once again this Saturday when they face college rivals St Albert's.
