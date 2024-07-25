'Not sustainable': Armidale nurses, midwives rally for change | video

Nurses and midwives from Armidale rallied outside the hospital on Tuesday, July 23 for a one-year 15 per cent pay increase and greater nurse to patient ratios.
Around the state, including in Armidale, Tamworth, and Manilla, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) rallied, proposing a one-year 15 per cent "pay lifeline" to fix a staffing crisis in the public health system, and to stop nurses and midwives from leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
Sharon Mclean has been working at Armidale Hospital for 12 years. Before that, she spent 25 years in general practice.
"As I see It, the number of highly qualified staff we have is very low in comparison to what is required in a country area hospital," she said.
"Those staff who are highly qualified have to be stretched to cover those staff shortages, which in essence is just not sustainable.
"We have been relying on a lot of casual staff and agency staff to fill shortages and that's including in maternity where we have had staff unable to come in for a variety of reasons, with no back fill available.
"We are doing the best we can, but it's not what it used to be."
Cassandra Starr said counterparts in Queensland are being paid more and NSW public sector nurses and midwives are the lowest paid in the country.
"We are losing talent to other states, in Queensland a new graduate makes $12,000 more and is 18 per cent better off compared to a first-year nurse in NSW," she said.
"We also have a lower (nurse to patient) ratio than Queensland and we are still fighting to have ratios rolled out across NSW.
"Nurses such as myself can move across the border to Queensland and immediately receive a substantial pay increase and better working conditions.
"The turnover rate for public sector nurses and midwives is 11 per cent which has almost doubled from 6 per cent back in 2010, so that is quite substantial."
NSWNMA Armidale branch secretary Warren Isaac said that although the current Labour government has agreed to implement a safe mandated nurse-patient ratio, it will not be effective if fewer nurses are available in the first place.
"The implementation of those ratios by the current Labour government is been done very slowly, but we are simply not going to be able to staff those ratios if we keep losing staff to other states."
Registered Nurse of 31 years, Frances Miller said she has seen first-hand at Armidale hospital, the impact that lower wages and poorer working conditions have had on patient safety.
"The amount of nurses who are having to work overtime, we are not just talking about one of two shifts a fortnight, but excessive, excessive amounts of overtime.
"This leads to staff burnout and therefore impacts patient safety because patients are not receiving the basic care that they need, and the basic care we would like to be giving them at the rate that they need it."
