The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

After 49 years of teaching, Bill and Jan sell Harlow Park

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 23 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Upjohn (left) and Jan Upjohn (right) taught horse riding at Harlow Park for five decades. They have recently sold the property and are moving to Uralla. Picture Supplied.
Bill Upjohn (left) and Jan Upjohn (right) taught horse riding at Harlow Park for five decades. They have recently sold the property and are moving to Uralla. Picture Supplied.

Four years after retiring and closing down their much-loved horse riding school, Bill and Jan Upjohn have sold 'Harlow Park' located just outside Uralla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.