The voodoo witchcraft of parenting

Did your parents ever have any weird habits if you were sick as a child or maybe those age-old words of wisdom that worked and now you're passing it on to your own kids?
Whenever we were ill as kids my Dad would feed us lemonade and then tickle us. I think it was meant to induce vomiting - which would certainly make you feel a bit better afterwards, either that or he was a really bad parent.
But there's the tricks of how to cook something or being told to rub your earlobes if you have a headache, which way to lean for a nosebleed all these sort of tried and true practices shared through the generations.
When friends had a baby as a 20-something, I remember them being distressed their child had jaundice, but all our parents came together in chorus and said "Ah just put 'em in the sun for a bit" like they were some kind of cabal of knowledge.
It makes me curious if that is a dying art, because we're becoming so much more dependant on technology and the internet.
Hands up if you've gone to the internet for 'How to treat a migraine' or 'stop a cough'?
I hope the younger generations still have things to learn from their parents, because it might seem outdated or weird, but learning from their wisdom is what you'll remember fondly later.
I've been told the reverse is true too, like for parents there is a definitive 'last time' a child will ask to be picked up and carried to bed and people often reflect on that time.
Whether you're the parent or child, ask for grandma's recipe, listen to Mum and Dad's advice on how to treat a headache because Google really isn't a good replacement for generational wisdom.
Happy Monday.
Jacob McMaster, Editor.
