The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property

The voodoo witchcraft of parenting

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated July 19 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The voodoo witchcraft of parenting
The voodoo witchcraft of parenting

Did your parents ever have any weird habits if you were sick as a child or maybe those age-old words of wisdom that worked and now you're passing it on to your own kids?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.