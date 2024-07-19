The Armidale Express
Therapeutic care for kids to run 24-7 thanks to funding

July 19 2024 - 12:48pm
Pathfinders will be able to provide intensive out-of-home care 24-7 thanks to new funding. Picture Pathfinders website.
Pathfinders is proud to announce that it has secured funding to deliver 24 hours a day services to children in out-of-home care who are recovering from the most severe forms of trauma, neglect, abuse or adversity.

