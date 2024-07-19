The Armidale Express
Now we're cooking: new kitchen for BackTrack Youth Works

By Staff Writers
July 19 2024 - 12:26pm
MP Brendan Moylan meets with Back Track officials, who have just been awarded a $45,000 grant for a new kitchen. Picture supplied.
BACKTRACK Youth Works in Armidale has received a $45,560 funding boost under the State Government's latest Community Building Partnership round for a new kitchen.

