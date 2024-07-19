Now we're cooking: new kitchen for BackTrack Youth Works

BACKTRACK Youth Works in Armidale has received a $45,560 funding boost under the State Government's latest Community Building Partnership round for a new kitchen.
Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan announced the funding on Friday, July 19 saying the organisation had a well-earned reputation for supporting local kids and keeping them on the straight and narrow, and the new kitchen would be a welcomed addition to their residential home for vulnerable young people, Warrah.
"This is terrific news for BackTrack which will support the increased capacity at Warrah and provide many vulnerable young people with shelter, safety and nutritious meals," Mr Moylan said.
"It was wonderful to drop by and meet with the BackTrack team this week, to learn about the many initiatives and projects underway.
"The Warrah kitchen is very dated, and the grant will go towards the manufacture and installation of cabinetry and bench-tops, plumbing, tiling and electricals, and the construction of a walk-in pantry."
Mr Moylan said the renovated kitchen would help kids learn the basics of running a household, being part of a family and living independently.
"Increased bench space will help create a collaborative space for family cooking and gathering and working together as a group," he said.
"Kids will continue to develop and fine-tune their cooking skills, which is an everyday necessity for living a healthy and productive life."
General Manager, Core Program and Wellbeing at BackTrack Tara Sherlock said they appreciated the support from the State Government and that it would help achieve their core values.
"Belonging is absolutely central to our work and Warrah creates that sense of belonging and family for our young people," Ms Sherlock said.
"The new kitchen will be a learning and collaborative space as well as making Warrah fit for purpose for growing independence and mastery among our kids."
Mr Moylan said BackTrack work with the most vulnerable young people in our region who face multiple complex challenges, including, homelessness, disengagement from education, and early contact with the justice system.
Local contractors will be engaged for the project, and it is anticipated the new kitchen will be completed within 6 months.
