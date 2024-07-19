Former Bishop Kevin Manning dies, aged 90

Former Armidale bishop Kevin Manning has died at the age of 90 on July 15.
Bishop Manning who had served the diocese in Parramatta, Bathurst and Armidale retired in 2010.
He was the Bishop of Armidale from 1991 to 1997 and was succeeded by Luc Julian Matthys.
He was the first to receive episcopal ordination and be installed in the one ceremony at Saints Mary and Joseph's Cathedral.
A statement from the Diocese of Armidale said Bishop Manning was an innovator who had a strong balance of skills to carry out his responsibilities to govern, teach, and sanctify.
"He was an excellent administrator with a commonsense approach. He remained true to his legacy as a country boy with strong family ties.
"He was a no-nonsense type of person and was not into the trappings of office or power. His motto "Christ the Bread of Life" is the only one of the former Diocese of Armidale Bishops, to be written in English rather than Latin on his crest.
The Diocese said that when he arrived in Armidale, he had very few possessions but one item he did have with him- a full set of golf clubs-he was a keen and competitive player.
"Bishop Manning was indeed a Good Shepherd, he had a great sense of humour and loved to share a joke.
"He loved his flock and his Church which he served with humility and a heart of mercy and compassion, we were blessed to have him as our Bishop for those 6 years and pray now for the repose of his soul and give thanks to God for his earthly life."
Born in Coolah, Kevin Manning was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Bathurst NSW in 1961.
Parramatta Bishop Kevin Long said he was by Bishop Manning's side when he passed.
"Bishop Kevin Manning was a loving servant of Christ," Bishop Long said in a statement.
"He dedicated his life to serving others and the church. He was a man of deep faith and prayer, and he leaves a strong legacy in Parramatta and the Australian Catholic Church.
"I give thanks for his life, for his vision and leadership for our local church and his legacy."
