Former Bishop Kevin Manning dies, aged 90

By Staff Writers
July 19 2024 - 4:07pm
Bishop Kevin Manning has died, aged 90. He began as a priest in Bathurst before roles in Parramatta and Armidale.
Former Armidale bishop Kevin Manning has died at the age of 90 on July 15.

