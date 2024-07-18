Celebrated sports broadcaster David Morrow dies aged 71

Tributes are pouring in after legendary rugby league broadcaster David Morrow died aged 71.
Morrow was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023, stepping back from commentary duties after 50 years in the business.
He spent most of his career at the ABC before moving to 2GB in 2015.
Morrow commentated on a range of sports including cricket and the Olympic Games but he is best known for his rugby work.
He received an Order of Australia medal in 2005 for services to the community, sport and sports broadcasting.
Colleague Ray Hadley paid tribute to Morrow saying on air: "I've worked with a lot of people over a long time in broadcasting. There's no more versatile sports commentator than David Morrow. He will be sadly missed by everyone."
Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chairman Peter V'landys described him as one of the great voices" of NRL.
"I had the pleasure of knowing David throughout my career in sport and he was a champion in every sense of the word," he said.
"I have been honoured and privileged to know him as a friend."
Sports journalist Quentin Hull described him as a "brilliant human". "Doesn't seem real that you are no longer with us. "
Wide World of Sports commentator Mark Levy wrote on X he was a "mate, a mentor and a super bloke".
"I am absolutely devastated to lose someone who has become like a father figure to me," he wrote.
The Canberra Raiders paid tribute with one of Morrow's most famous calls, Mal Meninga's late match-winning try during the 1990 Ashes series.
Morrow will next month be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame.
