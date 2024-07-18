The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Friends unite to organise month of events for peace, justice

By Barbara Finch
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN news stories of war, climate disasters and social breakdown were coming thick and fast, a small group of friends decided to pull together some local events under the umbrella title of HAND-IN-HAND Peace with Justice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.