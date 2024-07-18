Friends unite to organise month of events for peace, justice

From August 17 to September 17, there will be at least 15 community events, including a month-long open art exhibition at the Armidale Art Gallery; a major concert on the Mall stage; a silent peace vigil; poetry at Boobooks; Skeptics in the Pub; "Unfinished Business" at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place; live theatre at the Playhouse; yoga and meditation sessions; a working bee in the Creeklands' new wetlands area; NECOM's Winter Choral Concert; a children's art workshop and more.