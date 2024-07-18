Friends unite to organise month of events for peace, justice

WHEN news stories of war, climate disasters and social breakdown were coming thick and fast, a small group of friends decided to pull together some local events under the umbrella title of HAND-IN-HAND Peace with Justice.
"Friendships and the community itself are all strengthened by taking part in, or attending community events," one of the organisers, Patsy Asch, said.
"Some existing groups had events in their pipeline, so we thought that by focusing on a four-week period we could highlight those events, and also invite some additional events to make up an interesting program."
Armidale group Women in Black, who have held monthly silent peace vigils for more than 20 years, have teamed up with UNE's Peace Studies to coordinate this program.
The aim is to counter injustice at all levels by building community connections; to demonstrate a wide range of creative responses to local or global events that may seem overwhelming; to make space for creativity; to link concerns that are often treated separately, and to have fun while raising important issues.
From August 17 to September 17, there will be at least 15 community events, including a month-long open art exhibition at the Armidale Art Gallery; a major concert on the Mall stage; a silent peace vigil; poetry at Boobooks; Skeptics in the Pub; "Unfinished Business" at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place; live theatre at the Playhouse; yoga and meditation sessions; a working bee in the Creeklands' new wetlands area; NECOM's Winter Choral Concert; a children's art workshop and more.
The Barney Street Band will be playing in the Mall before the official launch of the month of events at the opening of the HAND-IN-HAND Art Exhibition at 2pm on Saturday, August 17 at the Armidale Art Gallery.
The month will end in the open air at Racecourse Lagoon, Uralla, with the opportunity to respond to the Tablelands environment by writing and sharing a "haiku", at the Haiku-Wonder-Wander gathering, with afternoon tea.
The full program will be available soon.
