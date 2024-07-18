Radio series dives deep into lives and experiences of PTSD sufferers

War veterans and September 11 survivors will feature as part of a 13-part series looking into Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to air on Tune FM in August.
Jack Hodgins, 20, is a presenter and producer for 2NUR FM in Newcastle and has compiled more than six hours of interviews for his show Wellbeing.
"I worked really hard on this series - I don't want to leave any stone unturned on this," Mr Hodgins said.
He's only young, but he cut his teeth as a radio presenter in his teens in 2020 and never looked back.
"I just threw myself in the deep end and learnt as I went, I got given the Wellbeing show in April of 2021 and it's been a great learning experience."
Producing gives him some free reign over the topics and guests so Mr Hodgins took a deep dive into PTSD to find some extraordinary guests.
"I had some ideas about the kind of people I wanted to get on, so I wanted to get veterans so we have generational veterans from Vietnam, the Falklands and Iraq, but we've also got two 9-11 survivors in the series," he said.
The series will also explore the recovery and will feature people working in the health industry and experts on PTSD.
"We don't just talk the lived experience, we've also got people in recovery and experts - so people will get a full view of the condition - they might pick up some points on how to deal with it better."
As part of his research Mr Hodgins found that around 11 per cent of Australians will experience some form of PTSD in their lifetimes and said he hoped the series could help friends and family better understand the condition.
"Eleven per cent of people go through it at some point, so it's pretty common and it affects the friends and family so there is the knock-on effect," he said.
"It's why I think this series is important - because you can learn a bit about it and it can shed some light on the experience of the people suffering from it."
Mr Hodgins said he had strived to cover the full gamut for people suffering PTSD as well as steps to recovery and how people can better engage with sufferers.
"From the very beginning I wanted to do something high quality because it's an important topic," Mr Hodgins said.
"Before embarking on this I had heard the term, but I didn't really understand it as much as I do now.
"As the presenter of the show I'm mindful of the way we're discussing these things that have affected these guests, there is some raw aspects to it."
You can listen to the Wellbeing series airing in August on 2NUR Mondays at midnight or for Armidale listeners on Tune FM 10am to 10.30am on Saturdays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.