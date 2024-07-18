Ladder leaders to face the competition's big improvers

The Armidale Blues got past the Barbarians fairly easily in their round 11 clash but their coming clash against the vastly-improved Robb College will be another step up altogether.
The Blues posted a 61-12 victory over the Barbarians on Saturday but coach Riley Hopwood wasn't entirely satisfied with their performance.
"The two tries they got I was a little bit disappointed with our guys," he said.
"It was our discipline that carried them down the field and let them in.
"I think we could have kept them to no points if we were a bit more disciplined.
"Some silly errors through penalties or some knock on balls."
Admittedly, the Blues have only played sporadically over the last seven weeks with club and general byes halting things.
But they are relieved to have that hit out under their belts with a big encounter anticipated against Robb College for the club's annual Soldier On fundraiser event.
The students had the bye on Saturday but were arguably the better team in their one-point loss to the Walcha Rams in round 10.
Robb have slowly been building but Hopwood is confident in his unbeaten team.
"They gave us a bit of a run for our money in the first game and had a fight against Walcha so they are definitely a team to watch out for in the competition," he said.
"I guess we are going to have to be on our A-game against them but, again, if we stick to our structures, we know what we can do.
"We know what our abilities are and as long as we go out there and play the game we are capable of, we shouldn't have any issues."
The Soldier On fundraiser is an annual event for the Blues when they host Robb.
They don commemorative jerseys which are auctioned off post-match to raise funds for the Soldier On charity.
There's also a long lunch on Friday with a special guest speaker in Olympian Gemma Noller, nee Etheridge.
