'You have to dig into your mind a bit': 100kms with a deeper meaning

There weren't any podium places or medals handed out but a group of runners certainly felt like they won after slogging it out for 100 kilometres on Saturday.
A handful of Armidale locals were part of 16 runners who took on the Kars 100 near Broken Hill.
The Kars 100 set about raising funds and awareness for the How's Ya Mate mental health program.
Mark McClelland, Phil Hess, Nathan Wells, Mick Crowley, Peter Hancock, Ross Burgess, Lach Cullen and Mark Vile ran, or cycled as part of the support crew, on the Kars Station course.
The event itself was headed by Lach Cullen's brother Brendan, also known as the Desert Swimmer who is now the face of the Rebel Sport advertising campaign.
He is an ambassador for Hows Ya Mate and Lifeline as well as the manager of Kars Station.
The course wound through the station which is around 150,000 acres.
All of the runners had their own stories and McClelland said he was driven by a few close losses.
"Everything you have got to, you have to dig into your mind a bit," he said.
"I lost a mate who hung himself four weeks ago so I was able to get right in the zone with a few things.
"I have lost a few mates to mental health and I was able to draw off a few things like that.
"Even though I hadn't trained as hard as a lot of the other people, I was able to dig deep from a few tough times and get a bit of strength from mates who have taken their own lives."
It was a long day with a 4am start and nearly 14-and-a-half hours of running before finishing at around 7.30pm.
McClelland said the support crew and the families and partners - Jacinta Cullen, Vanessa Cullen, Jo Crowley, Nikki Munday - all the children of the runners made it even more worthwhile.
"The kids had banners and ribbons set up across bull bars," he said.
"They made a tunnel for us."
They also raised funds for it with nearly $15,000 already contributed to the cause.
"The donation page has taken off I have sent it out now that I have come back and people are just jumping on board.
"It is such a big thing.
"People just seem to get right behind it."
To donate visit kars100.raiselysite.com
