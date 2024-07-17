Plans to develop a renewable energy 'hub' near Uralla

Australian renewable energy developer, ACE Power, has announced plans to develop a state-significant renewable energy 'hub' near Uralla.
The Hillview Energy Hub Project would be developed progressively, with the initial development of a 1000MW battery energy storage system to be followed by a proposed 250-300MW solar farm and a 200-300 MW wind farm, to be developed later,
ACE Power will be hosting two community information sessions about the Hillview Energy Hub.
The sessions will be held at the newly refurbished Uralla court house on July 24 from 5.30 to 7.30pm and on July 25 from 10am to 1pm.
The scoping reports for both the Eastern Hub Firming Battery and the Hillview Solar were submitted in late May to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure and are available to read on the planning portal.
Depending on identified site constraints and market conditions, the Eastern Hub Firming Battery project could be sized up to 1000MW with around four hours of energy storage (4000MWh).
Four local landholders have partnered with ACE Power for the initial battery and solar farm development - providing access to their land in return for annual, long-term lease payments.
The Project is planned to be located nearby to the proposed EnergyCo eastern hub substation, which is planned as part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone build out.
ACE Power said it is working closely with EnergyCo on coordinating the project to ensure it can deliver the maximum value to the energy market and consumers, while balancing environmental and social considerations.
"Development of the Hillview Energy Hub will bring significant investment to the New England community," managing director, Andy Scullion, said.
"It will provide additional high-value renewable energy generation and firming capacity to support the ongoing creation of this key Renewable Energy Zone," he said.
While each stage of the Hillview energy hub will be developed in sequence, ACE Power hopes it will gain important synergies through the co-location of renewable energy assets on the one site - including minimising overhead transmission lines, employing more local workers and supplying businesses over a longer term and delivering greater community benefits.
