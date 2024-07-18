Walcha wonderland

3 beds | 1 bath | 4 cars
With a convenient location, 'Fairy Creek' is situated 30 minutes south of Walcha, 40 minutes north of Niangala, and just 1.5 hours northeast of Tamworth.
Nestled in expansive grazing country, and enriched by undulating terrain, the property is blessed with a high rainfall area.
The property features over 10km of new fencing, facilitating efficient management of up to 200 cows across multiple paddocks.
Each paddock is equipped with one of twelve strategically placed dams, complemented by Fairy Ground Creek running throughout, enhancing water security and scenic charm.
A solar-powered bore pumps water to a header tank, ensuring continuous supply to concrete troughs conveniently located throughout the property.
Additional infrastructure includes a modest three-bedroom residence attached to a spacious four-bay lockable machinery shed/workshop with power, lights, and a concrete floor, ideal for equipment storage and maintenance.
The property boasts steel cattle yards at both ends, all connected via a central laneway for streamlined livestock management.
A steel sheepyard further enhances the property's versatility for mixed grazing.
This offering presents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a harmonious blend of rural tranquillity, functional infrastructure, and strategic location.
To inspect and explore, contact Nellie Hayes on 0458 326 464.
