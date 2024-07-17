The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Weather

Extreme weather chasers visit Guyra as snow and freezing temps settle in

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 17 2024 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Hinterdorfer-extreme weather chaser, is in Guyra where flurries of snow have been consistently strong over the past couple of days. Picture Supplied.
Thomas Hinterdorfer-extreme weather chaser, is in Guyra where flurries of snow have been consistently strong over the past couple of days. Picture Supplied.

Two weeks ago, Thomas Hinterdorfer from Higgins Storm Chasing, was busy chasing tornados in 46 degrees Arizona heat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.