Extreme weather chasers visit Guyra as snow and freezing temps settle in

Two weeks ago, Thomas Hinterdorfer from Higgins Storm Chasing, was busy chasing tornados in 46 degrees Arizona heat.
Going from one extreme to the other, he and his team are now in Guyra, braving freezing temperatures and chasing flurries of snow.
"We're expecting snow here in Guyra on and off throughout tonight (July 16, 2024) and we are expecting snow on and off for pretty much all of tomorrow (July 17, 2024).
"And especially if the showers can hang around during the middle of the day where it will keep the temperature down a bit, then Thursday probably gets a little bit too warm and a little bit too dry so probably the last chance seems to be around pre sunrise Thursday morning, and after that, it will pretty much be done and dusted."
Daytime temperatures in Guyra on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 reached 6.1 and 4.6 degrees respectively with wind speeds reaching up to 46 km/h.
Thomas and the team from Higginws Storm Chasing arrived in Guyra earlier in the week after stopping in Tenterfield and Glen Innes along the way for updates, observations and signs of likely snowfall.
"Believe it on not this kind of event is probably the most relaxing and enjoyable in terms of the work i'm involved in," Thomas, who chases extreme weather events full time said.
"Firstly, seeing so many families and kids coming out to experience the snow, some who have never experienced snowfall before in their lives, that's pretty special.
"We had one lady here who is 61 years of age who is seeing snow for the first time in her life, so how about that!
"The whole objective is for people to come and say hi and meet us and just have fun.
"Also, every time we come up here, everyone is always so welcoming and accommodating. The Bowls Club have been absolutely amazing, they're just awesome for us.
"The Royal Hotel has done a fantastic job with meals and accommodation and everything over the last few nights. We could not be more appreciative."
Northern Tablelands winters typically attract snow chasers and white weather tourists, many from North of the border.
Thousands of temperate tourists are crossing the border from Southern Queensland into NSW to take advantage of region's Winter Wonderland.
"While it sperhaps not been the most amazing snowfall, not like you would expect at Perisher or Thredbo, it's the slight novelty that sets it apart in this region. It snows often enough to expect it but irregular enough that when it does fall, everyone is there to see it.
"So maybe It's not settling on the ground as It's very wet at the moment, a lot of people are playing in the snow.
"We had snowball fights this morning, we can make little mini snowmen, and that seems to have kept everyone happy, which makes us happy."
