Guyra ratepayers host forum on de-amalgamation

Save and Grow Guyra Ratepayers hosted a public forum at the Guyra Bowling club recently and welcomed Greens MP and de-amalgamation advocate Dr Amanda Cohn.
Group president Rob Lenehan outlined the group's proposal to separate from Armidale Regional Council and re-establish Guyra Shire Council.
Dr Cohn gave an impromptu speech to the attendees and discussed her involvement in advocacy for communities.
She discussed her role in a bi-partisan group of cross bench MPs within the Legislative Council that introduced a bill to parliament that would allow communities that had merged the right to vote in a plebiscite, which would be binding on the Minister for local government to reinstate the former council with government funding for its re-establishment.
Dr Cohn voiced her approval of pursuing a restored Guyra Council.
"I think there actually is a golden opportunity moving forward for a test case of section 215," she said.
Dr Cohn said the bill they had proposed had been defeated and that a separate bill was introduced to make the demerger process more convoluted and costly.
Mr Lenehan thanked Dr Cohn for her advocacy and taking the time to share her knowledge and experience with the meeting.
He also acknowledged the attendance and input from ARC councillors Margaret O'Conner and Dorothy Robinson. He summed up the group's plan succinctly. "it is government by the people for the people, and we've got to get it back".
