The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Guyra ratepayers host forum on de-amalgamation

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated July 16 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
left to right: Councillor Dorothy Robinson, Councillor Margaret OConnor, Dr Amanda Cohn MLC, Chairman Rob Lenehan. Picture Supplied.
left to right: Councillor Dorothy Robinson, Councillor Margaret OConnor, Dr Amanda Cohn MLC, Chairman Rob Lenehan. Picture Supplied.

Save and Grow Guyra Ratepayers hosted a public forum at the Guyra Bowling club recently and welcomed Greens MP and de-amalgamation advocate Dr Amanda Cohn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.