Democracy on the move: Parliament Roadshow in Armidale

The Parliament of NSW is hitting the road throughout 2024 to share the work of the NSW Legislative Council during its Bicentenary year.
Armidale has been chosen as one of six regional centres across the state to host a special outreach roadshow on 24 and 25 July.
"The Armidale Regional Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for locals to come together and learn about democracy and the inner-workings of Parliament," Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan said.
"I encourage everyone to come along and to be part of the conversation. Through these rich conversations, we can begin to understand how crucial democracy is to a fair and functioning society."
Headlining the roadshow is a series of free community workshops on 25 July on all things democracy, representation and participation in NSW. From how laws are made, to the committee inquiries into issues affecting communities across the state, participants will learn the surprising ins-and-outs of Parliament from the very people who keep the wheels turning at the Legislative Council.
The roadshow also includes a public speaking competition for senior school students and a youth forum on 24 July. Workshops will also be run at selected local schools.
This suite of events will provide the region's young people with the valuable networks and platform to support them as future leaders and as a voice for their community.
"The Roadshow is also a great opportunity to celebrate 200 years of the Legislative Council, the 'House of Review' within Australia's oldest Parliament," Mr Moylan said.
President of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin MLC, said that this year's Bicentenary of the Legislative Council - Australia's very first legislature - presents a fantastic opportunity to engage regional communities in forging democracy's future in NSW.
"Our vibrant regions are the heart and soul of democracy in NSW, whether through councils, schools, community groups, small businesses or youth organisations," Mr Franklin said.
"With this special community event, we hope to show the Armidale and broader New England community the many opportunities for their voices to be part of the democratic process beyond voting."
The free community workshops will be held on Thursday 25 July at the University of New England.
Various session times are available, with each workshop running for 1 hour. Bookings can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nsw-parliament-regional-roadshow-armidale-community-workshops-tickets-926324480457
