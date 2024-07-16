Annual sleep out underscores problem of homelessness in city

THERE are 570 homeless people in Armidale, according to latest data from St Vincent de Paul.
The charity also found 250 people in the region were on the waiting list for social housing.
Furthermore, there's been a 20 per cent increase in the number of people Vinnies has helped in the past year, from 3661 people in 2022-23 to 4371 in 2023-24.
To highlight the crisis, NSW Vinnies has organised a community sleep out in Armidale on Friday, August 30.
The event will be held at SportUNE from 6pm to 8am the following morning.
Organisers have already raised $5520, with a goal of raising $31,000.
"We've had annual sleep outs here in Armidale for the past four years," St Vincent de Paul member and engagement coordinator Nirmal Nanayakkara said.
"There were about 18 participants last year but we're hoping to double that figure this year."
Speakers who have experienced homelessness will talk about and share their experience at the sleep out, while local politicians have been approached to later address the event.
"Then it'll be lights out about 10pm," Mr Nanayakkara said.
Those taking part will be given a piece of cardboard, a light dinner and will brave the cold for one night while learning about some of the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness and disadvantage.
All funds raised from the Armidale Vinnies community sleep out will go towards the Vinnies' start fresh community connections program.
The program aims to help those at Freeman House achieve their recovery goals.
It will help people to re-engage with their local community, help individuals build a new, safe and healthy social network and assist people to establish a safe, secure and stable living environment for them and their families.
The funding will support sports registration, enrolment in hobbies arts and craft activities, attendance at theatre and other community events and excursions into the surrounding community.
Other sleepouts will be held in Albury, Tweed Heads, Wagga Wagga and Western Sydney.
For more information, visit https://my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/armidale-vinnies-community-sleepout-2024
