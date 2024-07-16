The Armidale Express
Annual sleep out underscores problem of homelessness in city

By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 16 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:27pm
Vinnies' annual sleep out will be held at the Sport UNE gymnasium on August 30. Participants will be given a piece of cardboard and light supper for the night.
THERE are 570 homeless people in Armidale, according to latest data from St Vincent de Paul.

