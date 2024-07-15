Express founder's ancestor uncovers strange deaths, haunting photos

AN unexplained death and quirky photographs from the 1930s are a part of Armidale's history just uncovered by a Brisbane man researching his family tree.
Mark Hipgrave, currently touring Australia on his motorbike, is the ancestor of William Hipgrave, co-founder of The Express whose death in January, 1873, remains unsolved.
While researching his ancestor's mysterious death and his family tree, Mr Hipgrave also unearthed a priceless collection of about 2000 photographs and journals of Lucy Craigie, granddaughter of Express co-founder Walter Craigie.
The photos and journals are held in Chau Chak Wing Museum in Sydney and give a rare insight into 1930s Australia, when Lucy and her female companion, Lilian Layh, criss-crossed the continent in a Chevrolet and Studebaker.
"I'm hoping residents in Armidale will dig deep in their attics and provide more information about the Hipgroves and the Craigies," Mr Hipgrave said.
"They are an important part of Armidale's history and it would be great to know more about their lives and journeys."
The story starts with the founding of The Express in 1856.
Englishman and printer William Hipgrave and Scotsman Walter Craigie, a reporter, were two newspapermen from The Maitland Mercury.
Like-minded liberals, the pair forged a partnership to start The Express with the backing of locals.
They even carted up a printing press, by bullock and dray, over the Moonbi ranges and up to Armidale to roll the presses and print the paper.
When first published on Saturday, April 5, 1956, The Express published an editorial in which the pair set out their aims for the country town.
They called for a circuit court to be built as well as an inland railway, to encourage newly arrived immigrants to Australia to make their way from Sydney to the country, "laying a foundation for their own prosperity".
"We wish to state distinctly that The Express is untrammelled and free from any class or party influence," Hipgrave and Craigie wrote.
"Whatever we honestly think will conduce to the welfare of the district or the colony generally, we shall not hesitate to support; and anything we believe hurtful to the public interests we shall never be afraid to condemn."
The pair made their homes opposite Kelly's Plains School, agisting the land as they devoted their energies to the paper.
Established just 25 years after The Sydney Morning Herald and as the newspaper furthest removed from a seaport, The Express flourished. It weathered many controversies, mainly stemming from Hipgrave's and Craigie's liberalist views and support of associated political parties in the district.
Then tragedy struck. Hipgrave, a lifelong asthmatic, had relinquished his position at The Express to his son George in 1870.
Three years later he was out riding on his property, East View, when he was seen to experience a series of convulsions.
His wife Matilda heard him call and found him on the ground, claiming he had fallen from his horse which was saddled but with no bridle.
"William died pretty quick," Mr Hipgrave said.
"It was thought he had accidentally taken strychnine, although post mortem tests revealed no poison in his blood."
Some people suggested Hipgrave had committed suicide, although that theory was debunked quickly, too.
An inquest was held into Hipgrave's sudden and unexpected death and that remains open to this day. William Hipgrave died aged just 49.
Six years later Craigie was to die, also in strange circumstances.
In July, 1879 it was reported in The Express Craigie set off home during a "tempestuous" night after partying, despite remonstrances from friends.
He was not seen again until his body was discovered next day, a short distance from his lantern. An inquest into Craigie's death established a wound on his left temple was "probably caused by the falling of the branch of a tree". He was aged just 51.
After her grandfather died, Lucy Craigie decided to live life to the full.
She won a scholarship to train as a teacher at the University of Sydney's Teachers' College and eventually became the principal of Smith's Hill Domestic Science School in Wollongong.
An adventurous spirit, in her late 50s she decided to embark on travel with her companion, Lilian Layh.
"The pair's first trip was in 1936, which saw them travelling from Wollongong to Kalgoorlie in a Chevrolet," Mr Hipgrave said.
"In 1939 they embarked on a longer trip which took them around Australia driving a Studebaker. Their travels received the attention of the press: The Dubbo Daily Liberal and Macquarie Advocate reported that in addition to touring the country the women were also collecting 'geological natural history and other specimens for the Sydney Museum and the NSW Teachers' Training College."
Craigie and Layh kept journals and took photographs of their travels, which captured the natural beauty of the country. About 2000 black and white, silver gelatin prints and negatives documenting their travels have survived.
"The women were also known for their quirky shots; Hell (1939), for instance, captures a woman known as Miss Wallace standing on the left-hand side a pole with the word 'Hell' nailed on to its sign," Mr Hipgrave said.
"She wears a hat and behind her the branches of tree extend out, appearing as if they are horns."
Lucy Craigie died in 1972 in Macksville, NSW, aged 90.
If you have any more information about the Craigies or Hipgraves, contact Lydia.roberts@austcommunitymedia.com.au
