Global turmoil hurts at home

Global instability has hit a new high after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
I think had Trump been killed we would wake up today on the verge of another US civil war. I dislike Trump, but it's a reprehensible and cowardly act that would not have been a political win had the shooter hit his target.
Gun violence is already a major issue in the US, There are 333 million people in the US and researchers estimate around 380 million firearms in circulation, so I don't want to fathom how bad gun violence would be if a party-leader had been killed.
There is the ongoing Russian invasion of the Ukraine causing unease across most of Europe, there is the conflict between Israel and Palestine and mounting civilian deaths that have spurred protests across the world.
There are many, many people who distance themselves from world events and question their impact on our day-to-day lives. To some extent they're probably right, there is little we can do individually to remedy any of these issues.
I don't know how much truth there is to it, but these world events are normally blamed for sudden and long-term price increases or supply shortages that just adds a little more pain for many amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Personally it just makes me long for those days where the biggest concern was what to make for dinner.
I think at minimum the weekend's events will galvanise republicans in the US and will have likely cemented a Trump presidential victory.
Whatever the outcome, I hope there is stability on the way.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
