The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property

Global turmoil hurts at home

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
July 15 2024 - 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet in a failed assassination attempt on the weekend.
Donald Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet in a failed assassination attempt on the weekend.

Global instability has hit a new high after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.