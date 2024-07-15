'Engagement and excitement' taken to a new level at gymnastics event

Armidale City Gymnastics Club has once again repeated their success of 2023 with another podium place at this year's Country Championships on home turf.
Hundreds of athletes over six days of competition, which ended on Sunday, graced the club's facilities to compete across nearly every gymnastics discipline there is.
There was everything from the youngsters through to men's and women's divisions.
Armidale City Gymnastics Club finished as runners-up in the club competition with Tuggerah's United Gymnastics Academy crowned the best overall.
It's the third time Armidale has hosted the Country Championships and Gymnastics NSW's sport and events manager Chris Martin said it has been well-supported yet again.
"There's been great engagement and excitement by the community," he said.
"Being able to come here three years in a row now, and really build on each event and offer something new and exciting each time has been fantastic.
"The support from the local community and right across the state has been excellent.
"There's [been] real growth in some of the country areas - a lot of new programs are starting up.
"Clubs have really come a long way in the regional NSW areas and really developing."
The Country Championships is popular among regional and rural clubs.
It gives them the opportunity to travel as a whole due to the range of competition on offer.
"It is also a great event where clubs can bring their entire club and participate in different gym sports, different genders, different delivery options and different programs from participation right through to their serious high-level competitors," Martin said.
"That has always been the feedback, this year in particular, they are really enjoying travelling with the club as a whole and getting to experience that and really celebrate."
The event itself has continued to grow every year and the addition of the Winter Invitational for 2024 has increased it even more.
It meant competitors from metropolitan areas could join in on the competition.
"It is a good opportunity for us to still celebrate country gymnastics but also provide an opportunity to bring more people in from across NSW, Sydney as well, and engage them," Martin said.
"[It] gives country athletes in their local environment a chance to compete against some of those city athletes before they come to a state championships, see some different level of competitors.
"It also gave us a few opportunities to run a little bit of education as well from city coaches and engage more of our judging community as well from across the state."
Gymnastics NSW also made a point of challenging competitors and their families to immerse themselves in the Armidale community and explore the area.
"There's been lots of activities going on around town in and around the event," Martin said.
"Everyone has really enjoyed the town, enjoyed the experience, really got behind our challenges and the community and really seen what the region has to offer.
"A real big thanks to the whole community that has really opened up and accepted us and really helped us put this event on.
"Without the local support, an event like this wouldn't be possible and we are really appreciative of everyone's help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.