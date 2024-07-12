Hidden gems, living room bounties on show at new NERAM exhibitions

HIDDEN gems from the UNE art stores and lavish living room collections of local art connoisseurs; there will be something to thrill all art lovers when the New England Art Museum opens three new exhibitions on Friday, July 12.
Also, to coincide with NAIDOC Week there is a collection of Indigenous art in Marks are Memories: Selected Indigenous works from the Moule Collection.
Armidale resident Professor Alex Moule and his artist wife, Dr Judy-Ann Moule, have a deep appreciation and interest in Australian Indigenous art.
This interest was sparked nearly 20 years ago. Since then, they have forged strong connections to artists and gallery owners in various communities, assembling a significant private collection.
Marks are Memories delves into the breadth of this collection. The exhibition celebrates not only the rich artistic oeuvre of contemporary Indigenous art but also acknowledges the meaningful journey the Moules have undertaken while developing their collection.
"This is a wonderful exhibition showing contemporary First Nations' art, including some very significant artworks," NERAM director Rachael Parsons said.
"We are delighted that Professor Moule and Dr Moule agreed to work with us at NERAM to bring together this selection of artworks from their collection."
Also opening on Friday night is Revealed: Hidden gems from the UNE Art Collection that provides a rare opportunity to examine some fascinating artworks by important artists such as Will Ashton, Gunter Christmann, Isabelle Devos, William Dobell, Elioth Gruner, Hans Heysen, Nora Heysen, Lionel Lindsay, Maurice Namatjira, Thea Proctor, Arthur Streeton to name a few.
"NERAM and the University of New England have a shared cultural history stemming from our mutual origins at the Armidale Teachers' College and we are so delighted that NERAM can be part of UNE's 70th anniversary celebrations," Ms Parsons said.
"The art collections at UNE contain some truly excellent artworks that also resonate with the collections at NERAM. I think that visitors will be surprised and delighted to see some of these 'hidden gems' on display in this exhibition.
NERAM's Lounge Room Collector Series explores the extraordinary, eclectic and sometimes surprising private collections of the New England region. Opening on July 12 will be the seventh exhibition in the series which invites New England locals, Danijela Krha Purssey and Richard Purssey, founders of Beautiful Bizarre Magazine, to present a selection of artworks that they have acquired over the years.
Beautiful Bizarre Magazine is a carefully curated and a beautifully published contemporary art magazine which showcases the work of artisan designers, and emerging and mid-career artists and photographers from around the globe and the Pursseys' private collection reflects the same eclectic and beguiling aesthetic.
"The Lounge Room Collector series is a favourite amongst NERAM staff and visitors," Ms Parsons said.
"It provides us an opportunity to peek into the homes and collections of local art lovers and gain a little insight into the variety and depth of the art collecting that occurs in our local region.
"I am particularly excited for this iteration, which shows the private collection of Danijela and Richard Purssey. They have a very unique aesthetic with a focus on pop surrealism which is really different to what you might usually see at NERAM."
On Saturday July 13, NERAM will be holding a Collector Conversation with Danijela and Richard Purssey to discuss the selection of artworks the couple have acquired over the years. This free event will be held at NERAM from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Everyone is welcome to come to the free opening night event at NERAM on Friday July 12 but book your free ticket at www.neram.com.au/event/opening-july/
