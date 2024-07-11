Zoe learning skills for a blossoming career in glass

Armidale's Zoe Beattie is one of just six female students completing a Certificate III in Glass and Glazing through TAFE NSW.
Women make up just four per cent of the glazier workforce, but research suggests its an in-demand industry, with 90 per cent of glaziers in full-time work and almost 50 per cent living in the regions.
Ms Beattie, 21, travels from Armidale to Lidcombe where she is a third-year glazing student at TAFE NSW.
She's a third-year apprentice at Lockman Doors and Glass in Armidale and she says the travel is worth it to gain skills to become a qualified glazier.
"TAFE NSW Lidcombe has modern equipment including scissor lifts and glass robotic lifting machines to learn on," Ms Beattie said.
"I'm developing excellent skills to carve out a career as a glazier in regional NSW.
Before I studied the Certificate III in Glass and Glazing, I knew nothing about glass. With the support of my TAFE NSW teachers and employer I now feel incredibly inspired about my career choice."
Director of Lockman Doors and Glass, Dean Waters, said he has seen Ms Beattie's skillset develop, while simultaneously completing her apprenticeship and studies.
"During her employment, Zoe has demonstrated remarkable growth and development," Mr Waters said.
"She takes immense pride in her work and approaches all aspects of her role with enthusiasm and dedication.
"We are highly impressed with Zoe's skillset and are eager to see how her career will evolve in the future."
Zoe's interest in glass and glazing comes at an auspicious time, with the glazing industry predicted to boom in growth. According to NSW Government 2022 Population Projections, it's estimated that NSW will need an additional 904,000 homes over the next 20 years to house the growing population.
This equates to 45,200 new homes annually, including 28,500 in Greater Sydney and 16,700 in regional NSW.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Glass and Glazing Mark Nicholls said that while work in glass and glazing hasn't been a traditional career pathway for women, more women are shattering the glass ceiling to forge careers in the industry.
"Women find the equipment easy to use and their attention to detail, creativity, and innovation, supports them to thrive in the industry," Mr Nicholls said.
"What we offer at the TAFE NSW Centre for Excellence in Lidcombe is the gold standard in the sector, giving students practical experience on the best equipment in the business.
"The nationally recognised Certificate III in Glass and Glazing equips students with specialist skills needed to work on residential, commercial, and large-scale infrastructure projects."
He said students were taught a range of practical and theoretical skills from learning how to cut glass by hand to critical steps in starting a business.
"We are positioning our students to take advantage of the job opportunities presenting themselves as the need for housing collides with a significant skills shortage across a multitude of trades," he said.
