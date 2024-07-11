The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Zoe learning skills for a blossoming career in glass

By Staff Writers
July 12 2024 - 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Beattie on the job for Lockman Doors and Glass where she is an apprentice and also completing Certificate III Glass and Glazing through TAFE. Picture supplied.
Zoe Beattie on the job for Lockman Doors and Glass where she is an apprentice and also completing Certificate III Glass and Glazing through TAFE. Picture supplied.

Armidale's Zoe Beattie is one of just six female students completing a Certificate III in Glass and Glazing through TAFE NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.