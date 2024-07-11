Workshop helps form closeknit community

Southern New England Landcare is pleased to announce the Knitting with Resilience workshop in Walcha on August 10.
Attendees will have the opportunity to craft their own Merino wool throw.
Delivered by the inspiring Sam Longmore from Ohh Bulldust, this workshop focuses on resilience, community, and creating supportive networks.
"We want this workshop to be a place where people can take some time for themselves, nurture their creativity, and connect with others," Southern New England Landcare's Elizabeth Rosser said.
"It's about more than knitting; it's about building a supportive community and sharing resilience."
After being paralysed down one side following a car accident in 2013, Sam devised a method of knitting that allowed her to knit using only one hand.
Sam will guide participants on how to make their own merino wool throw and talk about her own personal journey of resilience, offering insights and encouragement for your own struggles.
The workshops are designed to help attendees cultivate patience, creativity, and a sense of accomplishment.
"No experience is necessary - the day is all about making friends, having fun, and recharging, with the added bonus of taking home a beautiful wool throw," Ms Rosser said.
Tickets on sale now, please join in for a time of self-care, connection, fun and creativity on Saturday August 10.
To book, visit https://snelandcare.org.au/ or call 02 6772 9123 to learn more.
