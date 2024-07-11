Montgomery continues to star on the national stage

The last month has been a huge one for Mia Montgomery.
The PLC Armidale student and Inverell native helped the Central North under 18s girls score a NSW Country Rugby Union Championships win before playing at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League tournament in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.
The Country Championships at Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club saw Montgomery and the Kookaburras junior women hoist the silverware after beating the Hunter Wildfires 14-5 in the final.
"I think that rugby is a great sport because of all of the amazing opportunities, connections and memories you make not only on the field but the ones you make off of the field," she said.
"Playing rugby I have had the opportunity to travel to so many different places and have met so many different people from places all over and have created lifelong connections and memories."
At the weekend's rugby league carnival, Montgomery represented the Combined Independent Schools under 18s against the nation's best young talent.
They finished second in their pool behind the Queensland team after wins against the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
They couldn't topple Queensland but still progressed to the finals.
They faced eventual winners, NSW Combined High Schools and were beaten 60-nil.
Following the 2023 carnival, Montgomery said it was "incredible".
"I was saying to mum and dad it was the best experience I have had to date. It was some of the best talent in all of Australia I was coming up against," she said.
The Australian Schoolboys and Australian Schoolgirls sides are picked from this tournament. Mongomery has played rugby or rugby league most of her life.
She played tackle league as a junior and then league tag in Warialda before rugby union provided the main platform for contact sport.
Montgomery has played in the Central North junior rugby union system as well as the Greater Northern Tigers junior rugby league representative sides.
