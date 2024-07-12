Bear pit beckons as aspiring 'pollies' from ASC advocate change for youths

A YOUTH hub aimed at allaying boredom among teens was one of the ideas advocated by Armidale student Noel Arafat when he took part in a youth parliament sitting in Macquarie Street.
Noel and his school friend Sophia Markham, both in year 12, were one of 70 young leaders from across the state to be selected for the three-day sitting, which concluded on Tuesday, July 11.
Two parties were formed at the start of the program; Future Horizons Party and Opportunity Builders Party. The students then created Youth Bills with recommendations on issues for change.
These were debated during a mock sitting week in NSW Parliament House, with MPs invited to chair.
Noel was part of the rural and regional development committee.
He tackled the problem of a lack of activities for young people in regional communities.
"There's not much for young people to do at night and that leads to boredom," Noel said.
"A youth hub would help solve that, offering a safe place where young people could go for fun and to meet other people their age."
Noel was particularly interested in helping rural communities who often lacked the resources of people living in capital cities.
"I really enjoyed taking part in the committee and representing my community, it was a tremendous opportunity," Noel said.
Sophia and Noel, both 17, are from Armidale Secondary College.
For Sophia, it was the second trip to Sydney in the past two months. In June, she took part in the NSW Plain English Speaking Award state final, one of just six students to compete in the public speaking competition.
"I really enjoyed the youth parliament, working with others in committees to find solutions to a number of problems experienced in remote communities," Sophia said, who is studying social work, said.
"My particular interest is social welfare and ways to create better wellbeing and life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
Sophia said it had been good to see democracy at work and participate in debating with other students.
The youth parliament sat in the Legislative Assembly and is a premier youth empowerment initiative that has been running for more than 20 years.
Students taking part in the program are from years 10 to 12.
Youth Bills went across a variety of portfolios, including Aboriginal affairs, arts, music and culture, education and training, housing and homelessness, justice, rural and regional development and women's affairs.
The event is run by Y NSW. Chief executive Rob Kennaugh said the three-day program fostered confidence, public speaking, critical thinking, and civic duty in youths.
"Participants are empowered to be active and influential in shaping their communities," Mr Kennaugh said.
Outcomes from the youth parliament were presented to MPs and other key stakeholders, potentially influencing future policy decisions.
