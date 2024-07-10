Good sports have a ball celebrating NAIDOC week | Video

CHILDREN got a double bounce at the Den Sporting Complex on Wednesday, July 10, when a basketball day was held to mark NAIDOC week and complement the school holidays.
More than 100 children from across the city took part in the action under the watchful eye of coach Mark Doyle.
"There's been young first-timers right up to seasoned players, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and have some fun," Mr Doyle said.
The community fun day and basketball "come and try" event was organised by Pathfinders, Armidale Basketball and Basketball NSW.
Children up to nine years shot some hoops in the morning, with a basketball skills workshop held in the afternoon.
Older children took part in a 3X3 game of basketball later in the day.
Players received free shirts, merchandise and gift packs.
Off court there was face painting, art workshops, jewellery making, prizes and a barbecue.
"I came to watch some basketball, it's been good fun for the holidays," Newling Public School pupil Jarlahris Davis, 8, said.
Sisters Leilani Simons, 17 and Angela Simons, 14, agreed.
"We wanted to come because my cousin plays basketball and it's a great game to watch," Angela said.
Twenty local businesses "played the game" by sponsoring the day.
Moxon's bakery supplied rolls and bread for the barbecue and Jackson's Provedores donated 100 sausages. Other businesses, such as Era Espresso, East End store, Sports Power and Domino's Pizza all donated gift vouchers.
During the day, Cooper Blair played the didgeridoo, Aunty Rose Curtis gave an acknowledgement and members of the Sharnae Smith Dance Group performed a short, Aboriginal dance.
Pathfinders spokesperson Toni Ribeiro said the day had been a great success and well supported.
"Everyone has really enjoyed themselves, it's been a free family event for all ages, whether people have participated in basketball programs or just came to enjoy the activities, lunch and entertainment," Ms Ribeiro said.
NAIDOC Week runs until Sunday, July 14.
The annual event recognises and celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This year's theme, Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud, emphasises the importance of maintaining the connection to country, culture and community.
