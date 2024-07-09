Predictions for the next decade: What will the future of education look like?

This is branded content.
The world is changing rapidly, particularly when it comes to technology. The tech industry is heading towards an artificial intelligence (AI)-dominated landscape, and as AI develops, so too will the systems that work alongside it.
In this ever-changing era of technology, advancements to humanity are unprecedented, and the evolution of the systems we use will continue, revolutionising several industries. In particular, education at all levels will likely be completely remodelled.
The education sector, and desire for education are continuing to grow; in Australia, 5.7 million people had a bachelor's degree or higher in 2023, up from 3.81 in 2013.
Similarly, in America, 37.9 per cent of adults held a bachelor's degree in 2021, up from 30.4 per cent in 2011. Changes that come with this growth will affect every student, from preschoolers learning to count to specialised PhD students getting their Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
The internet revolutionised the world. Seemingly overnight, the world was connected, as computer systems linked up from server to server, allowing people access to media, products, news, and information from around the globe. The world is at our fingertips.
Naturally, this revolution in communications and accessibility found its way into the education sector.
After all, until this point going to school or university while disabled or battling a chronic condition, or even just a good university in another country, demanded that people uproot their lives or combat their own bodies in pursuit of their vocation. For some, the education they wanted or deserved was completely inaccessible.
Now the internet has given people unprecedented access to education. No longer do people need to travel great lengths to attend university, nor do disabled people have to contend with the difficulty of correspondence learning.
Electronic communications, online coursework, and classes delivered through webinars or virtual meetings are all ways that the internet has revolutionised access to education.
While the invention and accessibility of services such as email might feel like old news, online learning only really took off in recent years, so it's only likely that we will continue to see innovation and growth in online learning opportunities.
As the world gains more knowledge and education about how learning is inherently different for different people such as people with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), the internet and other emerging technology will likely allow educational bodies to offer more accommodations and personalised learning to cater to the differing needs of students.
There is evidence to suggest that people are more easily stimulated when they receive information in a particular way over others. When people say, "I'm a visual learner" what they actually mean isn't "I can only process information visually," but more "it is easier to command and maintain my attention with visual cues."
However, this stimulation is what renders learning easier, as people absorb information best when they're able to focus.
Personalised learning in the future may include more visual resources for people who experience this stimulation visually or offer audio lectures for those who are stimulated through sound.
Additionally, personalised learning may allow the education system to offer education at different times through the day depending on age, matching the developing circadian rhythms of their students and therefore allowing for a more effective and understanding education system.
The major technological development of the century is the proliferation of AI.
It is a controversial realm of technology for many reasons, AI models designed to streamline administrative, non-creative tasks are actually quite beneficial in modern society, and this extends to the education sector.
Non-generative AI is able to streamline several major time-consuming tasks in major industries, rendering it an invaluable tool. AI can be used by doctors to take notes during consultations, keep patient records, and log common trends in their overall treatment.
The entertainment industry uses AI to offer individualised recommendations that may please certain customers. Google Maps and other GPS systems all use AI to calculate the most effective route to destinations while taking into account traffic and other considerations.
In coming years, educators will likely use AI for similar, admin and analysis-related tasks, assisting them in keeping track of students, analysing trends in work, and creating various plans. The time gained from this will allow for more meaningful time spent focused on students.
Virtual reality and augmented reality have been around for decades. The use of digital technology to enhance gaming's already immersive nature to create the illusion of a 'real' lived experience is the pinnacle of gaming.
The gaming community's desire for ever more immersive technology and experiences has been explored numerous times in media, leading to movies like Tron in 1983 or shows like .hack//SIGN.
The immersion of virtual reality and augmented reality is finding alternative uses in therapy, and experts suggest that its immersion could offer terrific leaps in the realm of education.
Similarly to how learning styles are about grabbing and maintaining attention, so too is VR's work in education. After all, it is infinitely more interesting to experience a first-person simulation of a blood cell travelling through the circulatory system, than it is to listen to someone read about it in a PowerPoint presentation.
Virtual and augmented reality grip and maintain a grip on attention, providing the brain with sensory input that mirrors real life closely enough that the body will absorb and react to stimuli delivered through these mediums as though they are real.
This means that people learning through VR and AR will likely absorb information more readily and with greater recall capabilities.
It's hard to say what the future of education will look like, and there are likely changes coming that most of us couldn't even dream up now.
However, there are aspects of technology, and ongoing considerations being made, that will likely continue to develop in the coming years; online education, personalised learning, AI, VR, and AR, are just some of these.
