Students in the frame for coveted art prize

YOUNG creatives from Mullumbimby to Maclean and many places in between have entered this year's University of New England Schools Acquisitive Art Prize (UNESAP).
While the majority of artworks have come from schools in the New England and North West areas - including Tamworth, Walcha, Glen Innes, Uralla and Armidale - more than 46 schools across regional NSW entered the art prize.
UNESAP gives kindergarten to year 12 students the opportunity to take part in a large art prize, be part of the wider creative community and to have their work professionally hung in an art museum.
Winners of the UNESAP Let's Hang It! 2024 competition will be announced at a special event on July 26 and finalist artworks will be on display at NERAM until August 11.
Sixty finalists have been selected from more than 500 student entries so this year's judge - renowned local author, illustrator and graphic designer Trish Donald - will have a tough job selecting winners.
NERAM director Rachael Parsons said staff were always overwhelmed with the quality and originality of the artworks entered every year.
"This exhibition showcases the amazing creativity of students and dedication to the arts by teachers all around the New England and other areas of NSW," Ms Parsons said.
"UNESAP has been running for 21 years now and was established by the UNE as a school-based art project to raise the profile, status and interest in the visual arts in New South Wales' regional and rural schools.
"UNESAP Let's Hang It! is a highlight on NERAM's calendar, one which all staff look forward to. This year's entrants have once again overwhelmed us with their creative ability. We are looking forward to judging this year's eclectic array of artworks that have been sent in from 46 different schools."
