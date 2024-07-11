Rusden's revival

The Armidale Express Property of the Week, Friday July 12: 280 Rusden Street, Armidale:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 280 Rusden Street.
Discover the potential at 280 Rusden Street. This delightful property is perfect for families, investors, and developers, offering a comfortable three bedroom, one bathroom home, all on an expansive 1619 square metre block that is close to local schools, parks, shops, and public transport.
The spacious bedrooms provide the perfect environment for a growing family, while the functional bathroom is ready to meet your everyday needs. Additionally, there is a dedicated office space ideal for remote work or study. The property also boasts two sunrooms which are ideal for relaxation, entertaining guests, or simply enjoying your surroundings.
A rare find, the large block provides endless opportunities for outdoor activities, gardening, and future development projects. With CDC approval for a NDIS Villa Complex, this property also presents a fantastic investment opportunity for those interested in accessible housing developments.
