Who's counting? Team tallies the final numbers in Nationals' victory

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 1:08pm
BRENDAN Moylan will officially become the Northern Tablelands MP on Friday, July 12 after the full count of votes in the June 22 by-election was completed on Tuesday.

LR

Lydia Roberts

