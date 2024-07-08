Third man arrested on drug supply charges in Armidale

A man will face court charged following an investigation into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the state's Northern Tablelands.
In August 2023, officers attached to New England Police District established Strike Force Malebo to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Armidale area.
Just after 6.30am on Wednesday, May 22, strike force officers executed three search warrants simultaneously at homes in Armidale.
Officers allegedly located and seized, methamphetamine, ammunition, prohibited weapons, testosterone, and drug paraphernalia.
The same day, police arrested and charged two men - aged 42 and 29 - and they remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, about 5pm on Friday, July 5, officers attached to New England Highway Patrol stopped a Holden Statesman on Exmouth Road, Dumaresq, about 20km northwest of Armidale, to speak with a man.
After speaking with the driver, officers arrested the passenger - a 28-year-old man - and he was taken to Armidale Police Station.
During a search of the man, officers allegedly located and seized, crystal methylamphetamine, a knife, a push dagger, cannabis leaf, and a bottle of liquid believed to be Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).
The man was charged with;
Possess prohibited drug (x5)
Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit
Supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity
Supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis
Participate criminal group contribute criminal
Owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, and
Acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order.
He was refused bail and appeared at Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, July 6, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Armidale Local Court on Monday 22 July 2024.
Inquiries under Strike Force Malebo continue.
