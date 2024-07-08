Climate expert tips more rain for Northern Tablelands

FARMERS across the Northern Tablelands can look forward to a further drenching, according to latest data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Moree can expect up to 20 millimetres of rain to fall on Tuesday, July 9, with a similar forecast for Glen Innes, Inverell, Armidale and Tenterfield. Temperatures remain above average.
Climatologist Nadine D'Argent said July to September rainfall would probably be above average for the Northern Tablelands.
Rainfall has been patchy over the past year.
Between July 2023 and June this year, rainfall across the Northern Tablelands was generally below average.
"For Australia as a whole, August to October 2023 was the driest three-month period on record since national observations began in 1900 and this was during the development of a strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole and an El Nino event," Ms D'Argent said.
But frequent thunderstorms brought higher than average rainfall between November 2023 and January, 2024.
"Rainfall was above average in April 2024, generally associated with several upper-level weather systems that brought humid air from the far north and resulted in rainfall to the area," Ms D'Argent said.
Surface troughs and cold fronts travelling from the far north contributed to the higher than average April rainfall.
Rainfall during May to June 2024 settled to being close to average for the district.
"The subtropical ridge has remained firmly in the south, which has brought generally dry and settled weather conditions," Ms D'Argent said.
Farmers across the district have welcomed the rain, however, it has proved a challenge when sowing crops.
Moree farmer Hamilton Mitchell said his rain gauge showed 400 millimetres of rain fell from January to July, 80 per cent of the average 600mm for his property.
"But there are farmers down the road who have recorded significantly less rainfall," Mr Mitchell said.
He aims to sow 1000 hectares of dry-land cotton on his 12000 hectare property.
"Because of the rains we were late sowing cotton last year, while our wheat, barley and chick peas were sown in May," Mr Mitchell said.
Glen and Lucy Chapman run 100 head of cattle and 600 head of sheep on their property, Tarinore, at Wollomombi, about 44 kilometres east of Armidale.
"We've had average rain for July, not excessive, but for this area, we're still catching up on that dry period last winter," Mr Chapman said.
Just 8mm of rain fell on his property throughout the winter of 2023; an average winter rainfall is between 30mm and 40mm.
But 115 mm of rain fell between May and July this year.
"We have good soil moisture and grasses are growing well," Mr Chapman said.
"There have been variations over the past five years but we never hit 'average", that's a unicorn that doesn't exist."
Johannes Meier, farm manager at Danthonia, about 25 kilometres east of Inverell, said while summer was dry in Inverell shire, good rains fell in April and May.
"Up to 600mm has fallen in the past 365 days, which is pretty good," Mr Meier, who runs about 800 Angus on his property, said.
"Summer tends to be our wettest period, which it wasn't this year.
"But we've had better than average rainfall in autumn and winter, so we've sown a lot of forage crops and they're doing really well."
