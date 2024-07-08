Guest to talk strengthening parent-teen bonds

Navigating the complex world of adolescence with a teenage daughter can be overwhelming, and one New England school is hosting an event next month to help parents develop a compass for doing it well.
PLC Armidale will hold its 2024 Community Forum on Thursday, August 8, from 5.30pm.
'Miss-connection - why your teenage daughter 'hates' you, expects the world, and needs to talk' will feature Dr Justin Coulson, one of Australia's most trusted parenting experts.
The event aims to provide valuable insights and strategies for parents raising teenage daughters.
Dr Coulson is renowned for his work in positive psychology and parenting.
He co-hosted and provided expert advice on Channel 9's Parental Guidance and is the founder of the Happy Families podcast and website. His extensive media appearances, best-selling books, and viral videos have made an impact on families across Australia and beyond.
He also has six daughters with his wife Kylie.
During the evening in Armidale and via live stream, Dr Coulson promises to unpack the science behind the challenges and offer practical advice for parenting teenage girls.
"Issues like mental health, body image, peer pressure, and more create a challenging environment for parents trying to guide their daughters," Dr Coulson said.
"Attendees will gain valuable tools and techniques for maintaining strong connections with their girls, fostering motivation, and addressing common teenage attitudes."
PLC Armidale Principal, Mrs Nicola Taylor, said the college recognised the importance of addressing current and emerging issues challenging girls and their parents - regardless of which school they attended.
"We are focusing on factors that impact the growth and development of young women in an increasingly technological, disconnected, digital, and highly sexualised world," Mrs Taylor said.
"Dr Coulson will discuss how to keep teens safe and informed, encourage healthy relationships and resilience, and support them during this critical period of their lives.
"He will empower you to connect with your daughter. This significant community event is relevant to parents, educators, and those working with pre-teen and teenage girls across the New England, North West Region."
Tickets to attend are available through Humanitix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.